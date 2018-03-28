 Karnataka Elections: Jolt to Amit Shah as seer backs Siddaramaiah's Lingayat move
The BJP’s Chief Ministerial face is B.S. Yeddyurappa who is a Lingayat. Shah on Tuesday alleged that the Congress is playing the ‘Lingayat card’ to divide the Hindus.

Updated: 28 Mar 2018 12:43 PM
Visited the Sri Taralabalu Jagadguru Brihanmath in Sirigeri, Karnataka and took blessings of Dr. Shivamurthy Shivacharya Mahaswamiji. The relentless efforts of Mutt towards the upliftment of the downtrodden and for the education of rural and poor is truly great. - BJP Chief Amit Shah tweeted on Tuesday.

New Delhi: In what can be seen a jolt to the Karnataka BJP, a top Lingayat seer has written to BJP President Amit Shah backing the Karnataka government's decision to accord minority status to the Lingayat community.



The Murugha Mutt Seer has backed the Congress’ decision to grant a separate religious minority status for Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats.



The letter to the BJP chief comes two days after he sought blessings of 110-year-old Lingayat seer Shivakumara Swami of the Siddaganga Mutt and couple of others during his tour in the state.



Siddaramaiah’s decision is seen an attempt to woo the dominant community of Lingayats (17 per cent), ahead of the state polls while Shah's visit to the Mutt is seen by political observers as an attempt to ensure the dominant and affluent Lingayats continue to support his party.

The BJP’s Chief Ministerial face is B.S. Yeddyurappa who is a Lingayat. Shah on Tuesday alleged that the Congress is playing the ‘Lingayat card’ to divide the Hindus.

