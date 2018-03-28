Karnataka Elections: Jolt to Amit Shah as seer backs Siddaramaiah's Lingayat move

Top Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Swamyji writes to BJP Prez @AmitShah backing the Karnataka government's decision to accord minority status to the Lingayat community. @abpnewstv #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/jE2tUi3nbB
— Pinky Rajpurohit (@Madrassan) March 28, 2018
The Murugha Mutt Seer has backed the Congress’ decision to grant a separate religious minority status for Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats.
The letter to the BJP chief comes two days after he sought blessings of 110-year-old Lingayat seer Shivakumara Swami of the Siddaganga Mutt and couple of others during his tour in the state.
Took blessings of Dr. Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru swamiji on my visit to Sri Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga. The Swamiji's contribution towards removal of inequality, poverty and helping the farmers & workers in implementing developmental projects is unparalleled. pic.twitter.com/lv7jf8jQg6
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 27, 2018
Siddaramaiah’s decision is seen an attempt to woo the dominant community of Lingayats (17 per cent), ahead of the state polls while Shah's visit to the Mutt is seen by political observers as an attempt to ensure the dominant and affluent Lingayats continue to support his party.
The BJP’s Chief Ministerial face is B.S. Yeddyurappa who is a Lingayat. Shah on Tuesday alleged that the Congress is playing the ‘Lingayat card’ to divide the Hindus.
