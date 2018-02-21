Like Mallya and Nirav, 'magician' PM Modi can make even democracy 'disappear': Rahul

Taking a swipe at the prime minister, Rahul Gandhi said Narendra Modi is a "great magician" who can make even democracy "disappear" like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya had disappeared following accusations of fraud.''The prime minister is living up to this wonderful image of a great magician who can make thing appear and disappear at the snap of a finger. He has made many things appear and disappear effortlessly."Scamsters like Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi magically disappeared from India and reappeared in foreign lands out of the reach of Indian law. Modiji's magic can even make democracy disappear from India very soon,'' PTI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying during a rally in poll-bound Meghalaya.The north-eastern state of Meghalaya is slated to go to the polls on February 27. The Congress is in power in the state for three consecutive terms, and is eyeing a fourth under Chief Minister Mukul Sagma.Hitting out at the Centre's NDA government for the ''disappearance'' of the three ''scamsters'', Gandhi said, ''With the Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi scandals we know that this is a government that not only cannot remove corruption but is actively participating in it.”Gandhi said the BJP-led government had failed to create jobs for youth and fair prices to farmers for their produce.''Four years ago the PM of our country sold dreams to the people of India. Achhe din and Rs 15 lakh to each account, two crore jobs and so on ... The tribals of India had felt that they would get equal share, and their land, traditions and culture would be protected.''But as this government enters the fag end of its tenure, instead of giving hope, security and economic growth, it has dealt the people only hopelessness, unemployment, fear, hatred and violence,” he said.On Tuesday too, Rahul Gandhi had attacked Narendra Modi saying, "I would like to request this Modi (the Prime Minister), on behalf of all of us, to bring back the other (Nirav) Modi when he goes on another of his many foreign trips. We will all be very grateful as a nation to get our hard-earned money back".