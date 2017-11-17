Light shower in Delhi, expected to give relief from pollution

This comes as a relief for Delhiites as rain acts as a natural pollution-buster. It washes away toxic particles from the air.
Previously, alarmed over life-threatening high-level of pollution, the Delhi government was in talks with state-owned helicopter service company to aerially sprinkle water over the city to settle pollutants.
Due to the high level of pollution, the Indian Medical Association had declared this situation a public health emergency and they recommended residents to not leave their homes.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 17 Nov 2017 07:31 PM