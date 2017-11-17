 Light shower in Delhi, expected to give relief from pollution
  • Light shower in Delhi, expected to give relief from pollution

By: || Updated: 17 Nov 2017 07:44 PM
Representational Image/ PTI/ File

New Delhi: After weeks of thick grey smog hung low across the capital where pollution level reached a new high, Delhi received rain on Friday evening. Throughout the day, the weather in Delhi was cloudy.

This comes as a relief for Delhiites as rain acts as a natural pollution-buster. It washes away toxic particles from the air.

Previously, alarmed over life-threatening high-level of pollution, the Delhi government was in talks with state-owned helicopter service company to aerially sprinkle water over the city to settle pollutants.

Due to the high level of pollution, the Indian Medical Association had declared this situation a public health emergency and they recommended residents to not leave their homes.

