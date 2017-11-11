 Light rains expected in Delhi, may clear smog: Met office
By: || Updated: 11 Nov 2017 11:23 AM
AFP PHOTO

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to a hazy morning today, with the weather office predicting light rainfall later in the day, which may clear the smog enveloping the national capital.

A dense blanket of smog enveloped Delhi this week, prompting authorities to announce the "odd-even" rationing of cars from November 13 for five days, closure of schools till tomorrow and a four-fold hike in parking fee for vehicles.

According to the Met department, humidity levels in the national capital shot up to 91 per cent this morning.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal," an official of the department said. Visibility was recorded at 800 metres at 5.30 AM, which dropped further to 500 metres by 8.30 AM.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 30 degrees Celsius, the official said.

