Surgical strikes part 2: Lid off Pakistan’s SHAMEFUL face in response to its provocation

Indian soldiers on Monday crossed the Line of Control and entered Rukhchatri, Ravalkot at 6pm in the evening and opened fire at Pakistani posts after Pakistan killed 4 Indian soldiers via ceasefire violation.Pakistan’s border action force on December 22 opened fire at Indian soldiers which martyred a Major and 3 other soldiers. The surgical strikes came in response to Pakistan’s action.The best part of the surgical strikes was Indian soldiers returned back safe after 45 minutes of action in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.But, shameless Pakistan is lying over this as well.As per Pakistan’s claims, only 3 terrorists were gunned down by Indian soldiers.Pakistan has violated ceasefire over 820 times in 2017, which has claimed several lives.In response to India’s surgical strikes Pakistan has summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner as well.