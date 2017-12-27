 Surgical strikes part 2: Lid off Pakistan’s SHAMEFUL face in response to its provocation
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Surgical strikes part 2: Lid off Pakistan’s SHAMEFUL face in response to its provocation

Surgical strikes part 2: Lid off Pakistan’s SHAMEFUL face in response to its provocation

Pakistan’s border action force on December 22 opened fire at Indian soldiers which martyred a Major and 3 other soldiers

By: || Updated: 27 Dec 2017 09:26 AM
Surgical strikes part 2: Lid off Pakistan’s SHAMEFUL face in response to its provocation

Image only for representational purpose

New Delhi: A day after Pakistan violated ceasefire at the Line of Control, which martyred 4 Indian soldiers, India rebuked by performing surgical strikes part-2, which killed over 6 Pakistani soldiers.

Indian soldiers on Monday crossed the Line of Control and entered Rukhchatri, Ravalkot at 6pm in the evening and opened fire at Pakistani posts after Pakistan killed 4 Indian soldiers via ceasefire violation.

Untitled

Pakistan’s border action force on December 22 opened fire at Indian soldiers which martyred a Major and 3 other soldiers. The surgical strikes came in response to Pakistan’s action.

The best part of the surgical strikes was Indian soldiers returned back safe after 45 minutes of action in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

But, shameless Pakistan is lying over this as well.

As per Pakistan’s claims, only 3 terrorists were gunned down by Indian soldiers.

Pakistan has violated ceasefire over 820 times in 2017, which has claimed several lives.

In response to India’s surgical strikes Pakistan has summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner as well.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 30 trains delayed, 18 cancelled as fog engulfs Delhi

trending now

INDIA
Surgical strikes part 2: Lid off Pakistan’s SHAMEFUL face ...
Auto
Royal Enfield Set To Launch Thunderbird 500X
VIDEO
Watch 25 stories of Kulbhushan Jadhav