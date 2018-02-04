Leadership will not change in state: Arun Jaitley on BJP's defeat in Rajasthan by-polls



Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday said that BJP's last full budget isn't anti-middle class and his government has already provided many benefits it in the last four Union Budgets. He also added that compared to UPA government, NDA has given more benefits to the middle class.Responding to party's defeat in recent Rajasthan by-polls FM said that BJP is concerned but he also made it clear that leadership will not change.It is pertinent to mention here that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget 2018-19 on Thursday which was criticised by the opposition as anti-middle class.