Leadership will not change in state: Arun Jaitley on BJP's defeat in Rajasthan by-polls

Responding to party's defeat in recent Rajasthan by-polls FM said that BJP is concerned but he also made it clear that leadership will not change.
Here are important excerpts from the interview which Arun Jaitley gave to ABP News channel:
- We can't leave coming generations under the burden of debt: Arun Jaitley
- We took steps to increase income of farmers: FM
- In last 4 budgets, middle class got many benefits: Arun Jaitley
- Efforts are being made to strengthen new middle class: FM
- Compared to UPA govt, we gave more benefit to middle class: FM Jaitley
- Discipline must in tax system: Arun Jaitley
- Leadership will not change in Rajasthan: Jaitley on BJP's defeat in Rajasthan by-polls
- We are concerned because of defeat in Rajasthan by-polls: Arun Jaitley
- Money from cess tax will be used for welfare of poor: Arun Jaitley
It is pertinent to mention here that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget 2018-19 on Thursday which was criticised by the opposition as anti-middle class.
First Published: 04 Feb 2018 11:56 AM