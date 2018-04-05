Blackbuck case verdict LIVE updates: : Court holds Salman guilty; All other actors acquitted



Court holds Salman as guilty in the case



Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam 'acquitted' in the case



All the actors plead 'not guilty' in from of the judge



Judge also reaches court room



Bollywood star Salman Khan reaches Jodhpur court



Tabu and Sonali Bendre reach court



Saif Ali Khan, Neelam reach court



Salman khan leaves for Jodhpur court from hotel



Salman's sisters reach courtroom



Salman Khan's lawyer prays ahead of court verdict



Judge Dev Kumar Khatri reaches Jodhpur court



The court would open at 10 am and all the actors would leave their hotels at 10:15 for the court proceedings and are likely to reach the court at 10:20am



While the court pronounced the verdict, all the accused actors would be present in the court premisis



The security has been tightened in and around the court premises



Jodhpur: It is D-day for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as a court here is going to pronounce its verdict in 1998 Blackbuck poaching case against him and his 4 other co-actors namely Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam. The verdict is likely to be out at 11:30 am. Actor Salman Khan has been accused of killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan, while he was present there for the shooting for his film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.Salman Khan was accused of killing two black bucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain.He is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors have been charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. Maximum punishment under Section 51 is six years.All of them were in a Gypsy car that night, with Salman Khan in the driving seat. He, on spotting a herd of black bucks, shot at and killed two of them, Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh Bhati had said.But on being spotted and chased, they fled from the spot leaving the dead animals there," he said, adding that there was adequate evidence against them.Denying these allegations, Salman Khan's counsel H M Saraswat said there were several loopholes in the prosecution's story and it had failed to prove its case beyond any doubt.