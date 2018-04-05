Blackbuck case verdict LIVE updates: : Court holds Salman guilty; All other actors acquitted

LIVE UPDATES:
- Court holds Salman as guilty in the case
- Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam 'acquitted' in the case
- All the actors plead 'not guilty' in from of the judge
- Judge also reaches court room
- Bollywood star Salman Khan reaches Jodhpur court
- Tabu and Sonali Bendre reach court
- Saif Ali Khan, Neelam reach court
- Salman khan leaves for Jodhpur court from hotel
- Salman's sisters reach courtroom
- Salman Khan's lawyer prays ahead of court verdict
- Judge Dev Kumar Khatri reaches Jodhpur court
- The court would open at 10 am and all the actors would leave their hotels at 10:15 for the court proceedings and are likely to reach the court at 10:20am
- While the court pronounced the verdict, all the accused actors would be present in the court premisis
- The security has been tightened in and around the court premises
Black buck case:
Salman Khan was accused of killing two black bucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain.
He is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors have been charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. Maximum punishment under Section 51 is six years.
All of them were in a Gypsy car that night, with Salman Khan in the driving seat. He, on spotting a herd of black bucks, shot at and killed two of them, Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh Bhati had said.
But on being spotted and chased, they fled from the spot leaving the dead animals there," he said, adding that there was adequate evidence against them.
Denying these allegations, Salman Khan's counsel H M Saraswat said there were several loopholes in the prosecution's story and it had failed to prove its case beyond any doubt.
First Published: 05 Apr 2018 10:03 AM