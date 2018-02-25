Last video of Sridevi from Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai









Her demise has plunged the entire country into a pall of gloom as her fans and admirers expressed shock and disbelief. She was 54.A clip featuring Sridevi is going viral on the social media with people claiming it to be the last video of the ever elegant actress.These video has been shared on the Instagram by 'Jammu Di Shan'. Sridevi was looking vivacious in the video.Even at the age of 55, the actress looked as fresh and beautiful as any other young actresses in the industry. She was one of those few actors who have completed 300 films in the industry.Also, the actress has posted some incredible pictures on social media two days ago and they have gone viral with over 158,272 'likes'.Sridevi, who over the years became quite a fashion icon -- sometimes giving tough competition to her daughters -- commanded popularity like few others.Sridevi became a prominent Bollywood star in the early '80s with box-office hits such as "Mawaali" (1983), "Tohfa" (1984), "Mr India" (1987) and "Chandni" (1989) among others to her credit. Her outings in "Sadma" (1983), "ChaalBaaz" (1989), "Lamhe" (1991), and "Gumrah" (1993) earned her critical acclaim, establishing her as one of the most sought after actors of her era.