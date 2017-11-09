 Last session of outgoing Tripura Assembly begins on Monday
The state will go to polls in February next year.

Agartala Bypoll.(Photo: PTI)

Agartala: The last session of the outgoing Tripura Assembly, prior to the state going to polls in February next year, will begin here on Monday, Deputy Speaker of the House Pabitra Kar said on Thursday.

"The session would be held for two days and it would be the last session of the outgoing assembly before the February (2018) elections," Kar told news agency IANS after the Business Advisory Committee meeting.

The advisory committee, which is headed by Assembly Speaker Ramendra Chandra Debnath, on Thursday finalised the schedule of the assembly session.

The Left-ruled Tripura would see elections in February next year, along with Congress-ruled Meghalaya and Naga People's Front-led Democratic Alliance of Nagaland-governed Nagaland. The Democratic Alliance is supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The five-year terms of the Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura assemblies would expire next year on March 6, 13 and 14, respectively.

Ahead of the assembly elections, hectic political activities have already begun in the three northeastern states, with 60 assembly seats in each state.

