Lalu Yadav lashes out at BJP after being convicted in Fodder scam

Bihar: Minutes after being held guilty for Rs 85 lakh Fodder Scam, Rashtriya Janta Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took to his Twitter account and lashed out at Bharatiya Janta Party holing it responsible for the verdict against him.Hitting out at BJP, Lalu wrote that the truth has been presented as a lie in case, driven by a bias propaganda; further he said that come what may truth will win in the end.“Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by concerted onslaught of bias driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end Truth will win”.“A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes. ....But still prevails...In the end though.”Lalu further accused BJP of dividing the society and punishing the lower class by using their power.“Powerful people and powerful classes always managed to divide society into ruling and the ruled classes. And whenever anyone from the lower hierarchy challenged this unjust order, they would be deliberately punished” her wrote.Citing examples of world leaders like Nelson Mandela and Baba Saheb Ambedkar and compared himself to them saying, “Had people like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Baba Saheb Ambedkar failed in their efforts, history would have treated them as villains. They still are villains for the biased, racist and caste-ist minds. No one should expect any different treatment”.