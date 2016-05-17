'Lady Singham' Manzil Saini becomes first woman SSP of UP capital Lucknow

New Delhi: UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s office on Tuesday clarified that Etawah SSP Manzil Saini would be posted in Lucknow thus making her the first-ever woman district police chief in the state capital.Earlier, reports emerged that the transfer of Saini from the home district of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav to Lucknow was put on hold by the state government.The CM’s office confirmed in a tweet that her repositioning would take place as decided.Since her entrance into the police force, the 2005 batch IPS officer has hit headlines. She’s popularly known as ‘Lady Singham’. The upright police officer was earlier posted in Badayun, Muzaffarnagar and Mathura.During her tenure as an SSP in Etawah, Saini she launched a crackdown against unauthorized usage of party flags by Samajwadi Party workers in four-wheelers and also penalizing them for bearing tinted windows.While taking a review of security arrangements in Etawah, she found ten constables of the quick response team in Etawah napping inside the police van. These cops were punished by the SSP and made to jog inside a playground.Within months of her first posting as SP Moradabad in 2008, she cracked open the notorious Amit Kumar kidney racket.The ‘Lady Singham’ has studied physics at St. Stephen's College before taking up Delhi School of Economics - where she was a gold medalist.