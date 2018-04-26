Kushinagar: Agitating crowd blocks Yogi's way to accident spot, CM returns without visiting

The heartbreaking news of the accident prompted the chief minister to instantly visit the hospital to meet the injured children.



"I have spoken to the Railway minister. Prima facie it appears to be be the driver’s fault. His age is also in question. Have ordered Gorakhpur Commissioner to conduct an inquiry. The state government will provide full assistance and strictest action will be taken against the guilty," Adityanath told reporters at the hospital.



To questions, Adityanath said that four children and the van driver have been referred to BRD Medical College here and if required they will be sent to a speciality hospital for treatment in Lucknow.



Afterwards, the CM then decided to visit the accident spot where he faced the ire of angry locals. Adityanath's security personnel suggested him to return looking at the swarming crowds protesting against the Railways.



Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the victims. Kushinagar is 52 km east of Gorakhpur city which is his home base.

