  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Kushinagar: Agitating crowd blocks Yogi's way to accident spot, CM returns without visiting
  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Kushinagar: Agitating crowd blocks Yogi's way to accident spot, CM returns without visiting

Kushinagar: Agitating crowd blocks Yogi's way to accident spot, CM returns without visiting

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the victims.

By: | Updated: 26 Apr 2018 03:40 PM
Kushinagar: Agitating crowd blocks Yogi's way to accident spot

UP CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: An agitating crowd in Kushinagar blocked UP CM Yogi Adityanath's way to the accident spot where a train rammed a schoolvan this morning. The tragic collision killed 13 innocent school children whose van driver could not hear the moving train's blaring sound as he had plugged earphones. The driver is said to have survived the fatal crash and is being received medical treatment.

The heartbreaking news of the accident prompted the chief minister to instantly visit the hospital to meet the injured children.



"I have spoken to the Railway minister. Prima facie it appears to be be the driver’s fault. His age is also in question. Have ordered Gorakhpur Commissioner to conduct an inquiry. The state government will provide full assistance and strictest action will be taken against the guilty," Adityanath told reporters at the hospital.

To questions, Adityanath said that four children and the van driver have been referred to BRD Medical College here and if required they will be sent to a speciality hospital for treatment in Lucknow.

Afterwards, the CM then decided to visit the accident spot where he faced the ire of angry locals. Adityanath's security personnel suggested him to return looking at the swarming crowds protesting against the Railways.

Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the victims. Kushinagar is 52 km east of Gorakhpur city which is his home base.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 26 Apr 2018 01:49 PM
View Comments
Next Story Hospital wrongly operates leg of patient with head injury, Delhi Medical Council to the rescue
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Ghanti Bajao Followup: BJP MLAs slept entire night in the name of...

Over 5,000 Gujarat Farmers Seek Permission to Die

UP: 13 children, driver dead as school van collides with moving t...

Asaram Verdict: All you need to know about Asaram rape case verdi...

GuruJi With Pawan Sinha: How to keep summer diseases at bay