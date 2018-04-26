  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Kushinagar accident: 'Stop raising slogans, stop this drama', CM Yogi tells protesters
  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Kushinagar accident: 'Stop raising slogans, stop this drama', CM Yogi tells protesters

Kushinagar accident: 'Stop raising slogans, stop this drama', CM Yogi tells protesters

As Adityanath reached the accident spot after visiting the district hospital, an angry crowd raised slogans against railway and local authorities.

By: | Updated: 26 Apr 2018 08:40 PM
Kushinagar accident: 'Stop raising slogans, stop this drama', CM Yogi tells protesters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister addresses people in relation with an accident caused after a school vehicle collided with a moving train in Kushinagar on Thursday. At least 13 children were killed and eight more injured in this collision. PTI Photo

KUSHINAGAR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday faced angry protests during his visit here to get a first hand account of the train-school van collision that left 13 children dead.

The heartbreaking news of the accident prompted the chief minister to instantly visit the hospital to meet the injured children. As Adityanath reached the accident spot after visiting the district hospital, an angry crowd raised slogans against railway and local authorities.

Adityanath's security personnel suggested him to return looking at the swarming crowds protesting against the Railways.

The chief minister tried to pacify them using a megaphone. "Narebazi band karo, nautanki band karo" (stop raising slogans, stop this drama). I have come here to express my sympathies," he said.

However, the protesters were not satisfied and some of them squatted on the railway track.


They demanded that railway personnel should be posted at the unmanned crossing to avoid such accidents.

Members of Bar Council, Kushinagar, also complained about the "irresponsible attitude" of the district hospital staff.

"As soon as they saw 13 bodies, senior officials of district hospital at Kushinagar referred four injured children and the driver to BRD Hospital without even administering first aid," members of the Bar Council complained to the chief minister, according to an official.

Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the victims. Kushinagar is 52 km east of Gorakhpur city which is his home base.
 "I have spoken to the Railway minister. Prima facie it appears to be the driver’s fault. His age is also in question. Have ordered Gorakhpur Commissioner to conduct an inquiry. The state government will provide full assistance and strictest action will be taken against the guilty," Adityanath told reporters at the hospital.


(With additional inputs from PTI)

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 26 Apr 2018 06:45 PM
View Comments
Next Story VIRAL SACH: Asaram in Rajasthan school book with Guru Nanak, Kabir, Vivekananda?
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Surveen Chawla was chosen for a role but then replaced with a sta...

Ghanti Bajao: Babas like Asaram cashing people's faith, creating ...

Ghanti Bajao Followup: BJP MLAs slept entire night in the name of...

UP: 13 children, driver dead as school van collides with moving t...

GuruJi With Pawan Sinha: How to keep summer diseases at bay