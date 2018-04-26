Kushinagar accident: 'Stop raising slogans, stop this drama', CM Yogi tells protesters

Adityanath's security personnel suggested him to return looking at the swarming crowds protesting against the Railways.
The chief minister tried to pacify them using a megaphone. "Narebazi band karo, nautanki band karo" (stop raising slogans, stop this drama). I have come here to express my sympathies," he said.
However, the protesters were not satisfied and some of them squatted on the railway track.
They demanded that railway personnel should be posted at the unmanned crossing to avoid such accidents.
Members of Bar Council, Kushinagar, also complained about the "irresponsible attitude" of the district hospital staff.
"As soon as they saw 13 bodies, senior officials of district hospital at Kushinagar referred four injured children and the driver to BRD Hospital without even administering first aid," members of the Bar Council complained to the chief minister, according to an official.
Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the victims. Kushinagar is 52 km east of Gorakhpur city which is his home base.
