Kupwara: Miracle! 7-year-old trapped in snow for four hours rescued alive

Jammu and Kashmir: In a surprising and fortunate incident, a 7-year-old child trapped under snow for 4 hours in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district was successfully rescued on Saturday. As per reports five people have been killed in an avalanche that hit the district on Friday.Nine people, including six traveling in a passenger vehicle, went missing after an avalanche hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara-Tangdhar road in Kupwara district on Friday afternoon.When the mishap took place, the vehicle was on its way from Kupwara to Karnah. Rescue operations were launched immediately to rescue the trapped.Two people have been safely evacuated in the rescue operation by teams of police, Indian Army, State Disaster Response Fund, and a mountain rescue team yesterday. Two more are believed to be trapped under snow.An engineer of the Border Roads Organization (BRO) is also on the list of those who have been killed in the avalanche.Evacuation of a 7-year-old child safely proves that the one who is being protected by good luck cannot be harmed by anyone or anything.