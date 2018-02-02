Koraput rape & suicide: Victim's brother seeks probe against 11 officers

The Superintendent of Police, Koraput, and the DIG (south-western range) are among the officials against whom the case was filed in the court of the district and session cum-special judge, Jeypore.
Bhagaban Chatti complained that the officials did not inquire into his sister's case properly and accused them of gross negligence in discharging duties.
He sought an inquiry against the 11 officials, who also include the assistant director and the assistant chemical examiner of the State Forensic Science Laboratory (Biological Division) in Bhubaneswar.
The 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four men while she was returning home from a market in Koraput on October 10 last year. The police had claimed that she was not raped.
The girl had on January 22 committed suicide by hanging herself allegedly for not getting justice.
The Odisha CID has sent the exhibits of the Koraput rape case to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Kolkata, for re-examination.
On December 29, the girl had alleged that senior police officers had tried to influence her and even offered money to withdraw the case.
The Odisha government has appointed the Koraput district judge the head of the inquiry commission to probe the alleged gang rape and suicide of the tribal girl
