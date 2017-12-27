 #ChappalChorPakistan trends after Pakistan confiscates shoes of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife
#ChappalChorPakistan trends on Twitter after Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife meet him in Islamabad.

By: || Updated: 27 Dec 2017 06:22 PM
The wife (R) and mother of Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav,an Indian national sentenced to death allegedly for spying in Pakistan, leave after meeting with Jadhav at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad on December 25, 2017. PIC/AFP.

New Delhi: Pakistan asking Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife to remove mangalsutra, bindi before meeting him and there after not returning his wife’s shoes left India and the world flabbergasted.

Its callous treatment to women who are the closest family members to Jadhav has earned Pakistan severe criticism from all quarters. The denouncement on social media erupted on Tuesday after MEA protested and objected to the behaviour meted out to the women who crossed thousands miles only get a glimpse of their loved one. The resentment among Indians was so strong that #ChappalChorPakistan began trending on Twitter and stood strong for a considerable period of time with barrage of comments pouring in.

Preposterous and unconvincing reasoning given by Pakistan was the shoes were removed for “security reasons” suspecting it contained some “metallic substance”. Well, it's not the Pakistani authorities but also its insensitive media which hurled invectives on the ladies while asking questions. The two weathered the storm in the "unholy land".

We bring you tweets that echo the view of millions of Indians who are praying for languishing Kulbushan Jadhav to return from the unjust barracks of Pakistan.























