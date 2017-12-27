ChappalChorPakistan trends after Pakistan confiscates shoes of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife



The chappal of an Indian lady can make you so insecure, then just imagine the devastation which whole India can do to you. Be very scared very very scared..!!#ChappalChorPakistan

— Chhatrasal aryal (@chhatrasalaryal) December 27, 2017



#ChappalChorPakistan Pakistan officials took the bangles of #KulbhushanJadhav 's wife so that Pakistan Army soldiers could wear those bangles.



— Mohammad Noor Alam (@Nexoft001) December 27, 2017





How can we tolerate this? The real new year celebration will be if we attack Pakistan & destroy it...#ChappalChorPakistan https://t.co/H3kyC3rZlz

— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 26, 2017



Pakistan Can't afford Shoes and Bangles by themselves and thought about war ....#ChappalChorPakistan



— Kandarp Trivedi (@IKandarpTrivedi) December 27, 2017





Such a disgraceful and disgusting act from the Pakistani Media humiliating Kulbhushan Jadhav's Mother and Wife. Shows their own upbringing and culture. #ShameOnPakistan #ChappalchorPakistan



— Dushar Sanil (@iamdushar) December 26, 2017





It they’d intimated previously. Both should’ve weared a “hawai chappal”. Pehle mangte the, ab churane bhi lag gye #ChappalChorPakistan

— Sapper (@Ricky_Maverick) December 27, 2017



#Breaking: After the meeting of #KulbhushanJadhav with his wife & mother, #Porkistan refused to return his wife's shoes!!! ????????



We know u're a poor nation so take these shoes & return the shoes of our patriot's wife!#ChappalChorPakistan#ShameOnPakistan#IndiaStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/XfC9Y8LC6I



— Cerebrus ???????? (@Cerebrus_) December 26, 2017



New Delhi: Pakistan asking Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife to remove mangalsutra, bindi before meeting him and there after not returning his wife’s shoes left India and the world flabbergasted.Its callous treatment to women who are the closest family members to Jadhav has earned Pakistan severe criticism from all quarters. The denouncement on social media erupted on Tuesday after MEA protested and objected to the behaviour meted out to the women who crossed thousands miles only get a glimpse of their loved one. The resentment among Indians was so strong that #ChappalChorPakistan began trending on Twitter and stood strong for a considerable period of time with barrage of comments pouring in.Preposterous and unconvincing reasoning given by Pakistan was the shoes were removed for “security reasons” suspecting it contained some “metallic substance”. Well, it's not the Pakistani authorities but also its insensitive media which hurled invectives on the ladies while asking questions. The two weathered the storm in the "unholy land".