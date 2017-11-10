Pakistan allows Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife to meet him

According to Pakistan foreign office, Kulbhushan’s wife would be invited to Pakistan and the meeting with her husband would be arranged there.Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for allegedly spying for India.India has denied that Jadhav was working for Indian intelligence and has appealed to the International Court of Justice to stop his execution.On May 18, the ICJ ruled that Jadhav must not be put to death by Islamabad until the ICJ has had enough time to pass the final judgement in the case, and ordered a stay against the execution.After Jadhav was awarded capital punishment by a Pakistani military court in April this year, India challenged the verdict in the top UN court, accusing Islamabad of violating the Vienna Convention by failing to provide Jadhav with consular access which it said was in breach of international human rights laws.Pakistan says Jadhav was arrested during a counter-intelligence raid in Balochistan in March 2016.He purportedly "confessed" to being a spy for India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in a video released by Pakistan.(With inputs from IANS)