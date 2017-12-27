Kulbhushan Jadhav meeting: Wage war against Pak, split it into 4 parts, says Swamy

"The way Pakistan treated Jadhav's family and forced his wife to remove her mangalsuta is akin to Draupadi's vastraharan that resulted in Mahabharat. For this, India must start preparing for a war against Pakistan," Swamy told ABP News."Now the time has come and we should not stop until we tear Pakistan apart into four pieces," he said.Before being let in for meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav at the Foreign Office building in Islamabad, Pakistani authorities made his wife and mother remove their mangalsutra, bangles and bindi and also made them change their attire, India said on Tuesday."I don't say that we should do this (declare war) immediately, but we should start doing serious homework for this right now," Swamy said, adding "it's my personal opinion and it often becomes party's opinion also."Swamy said splintering Pakistan was the only solution to India's running feud with its neighbour.India also termed the meeting conducted across glass panels as "lacking in credibility" and "intimidating". The two sides spoke via a telephone speaker.Jadhav's mother, Avanti, who is in her 70s, was also prevented from speaking to her son in her mother tongue. Every time she lapsed into Marathi, she was stopped and made to speak in Hindi or English, as a senior Pakistani official of the India Desk monitored the interaction.The Pakistani media also hurled invectives at the two women outside the Foreign Office building.Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in May.India has said that Jadhav is innocent and has maintained that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had gone for handling his businesses after superannuation from the Indian Navy.(With inputs from agencies)