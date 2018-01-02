 Koregaon Bhima violence: Ensure rule of law, Mewani tells Maharashtra govt
Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani on Tuesday urged Maharashtra government to ensure the rule of law prevails after violent caste clashes erupted in Pune district on Monday.

Taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, Mewani said the Maharashtra government must ensure the rule of law. Photo: PTI (File)

NEW DELHI: Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani on Tuesday urged Maharashtra government to ensure the rule of law prevails after violent caste clashes erupted in Pune district on Monday.

Taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, Mewani said the Maharashtra government must ensure the rule of law.

He also appealed the people in the state to maintain peace.



Hindu outfits had on Monday stormed the event organised by the Dalits to mark 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle.

In the clashes between the two groups, more than 30 vehicles, including buses, police vans and private vehicles, were torched or damaged and one youth, Rahul Fatangale, 28, lost his life.

The violence sparked off protests in various parts of Maharashtra, including in Mumbai where protesters staged a rail roko in suburban Chembur.

Dalit groups have called for Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday to protest the state government's "failure" to stop the violence.

