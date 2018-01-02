Koregaon Bhima violence: Case registered against two Hindu organisations

organisationsTwo outfits -- Samast Hindu Morcha and Shiv Pratishthan -- have been booked for inciting violence in Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district on Monday.Hindu outfits had stormed the event organised by the Dalits to mark 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle.In the clashes between the two groups, more than 30 vehicles, including buses, police vans and private vehicles, were torched or damaged and one youth, Rahul Fatangale, 28, lost his life.The violence sparked off protests in various parts of Maharashtra, including in Mumbai where protesters staged a rail roko in suburban Chembur.Dalit groups have called for Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday to protest the state government's "failure" to stop the violence.