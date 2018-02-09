 Kolkata: Dance teacher arrested for sexually abusing Class 2 girl
The incident came to light on Thursday when the girl complained about the teacher to her parents

Image-Representational/PTI/ File

Kolkata: A teacher of a private English-medium school in the city was detained on Friday after a Class 2 student alleged that he had sexually abused her, police said.

The development triggered angry protests by parents, who gathered outside the school, demanding suspension and punishment for the accused.

A senior police official said the parents of the alleged victim alleged that their daughter was abused by the dance teacher.

The incident came to light Thursday when the girl complained about the teacher to her parents, he said.

One of the agitating parents alleged that the school authorities tried to downplay the matter when they were informed about it.

"It was then we decided to stage a protest outside the school," he said.

Police officials, who reached the spot to control the agitators, were also heckled, the officer said.

"We have taken the teacher with us to the police station," he said, adding the parents assaulted the accused when he was being taken away.

