Kirit Somaiya to send legal notice to Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'

: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirit Somaiya will send legal notices to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana and a social activist for allegedly leveling baseless charges against him and his wife, in connection with the SRA projects."I request to take note that yesterday, I have initiated legal proceedings against Kalpana Inamdar and Saamana newspaper for leveling baseless, bogus charges against my wife and me," Somaiya said.Denying allegation that they have no connection with the SRA project or the Medha Builders, Somaiya said that such 'bogus' allegation could not stop his crusade against corruption and the BMC mafia.The Shiv Sena yesterday came down heavily on Somaiya by seemingly unearthing an SRA scam.Sena in its mouthpiece Saamna published a news report accusing him of acquiring the SRA project in Santacruz under the name of Medha Builders and Developers registered in his wife's name.The move by the Sena comes after Somaiya last week alleged that there was a ghotala (corruption) in every (civic) department and the BMC was in the grip of a powerful mafia being controlled by a 'sahib from Bandra and his PA'.The Saamana report also said that the BJP MP had bought the project from some other company at Rs. 15 crore.When the owner of the land passed away, Somaiya presented an affidavit in the court and misguided it to get the verdict in his favour.