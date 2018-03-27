 Khap panchayat’s interference in marriages of consenting adults illegal: Supreme Court
The landmark judgment came on a plea by NGO Shakti Vahini urging the apex court to address the issue of bodies like the Khap panchayats.

By: || Updated: 27 Mar 2018 02:47 PM
Supreme Court. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said any interference by the Khap panchayats to scuttle marriage between two consenting adults is illegal.



The bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud laid down remedial and preventive measures that would operate till a statutory framework to deal with such instances was put in place.



The landmark judgement came on a plea by NGO Shakti Vahini urging the apex court to address the issue of bodies like the Khap panchayats issuing dictates and interfering in marriages which does not meet their approval.

