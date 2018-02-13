Key man averts major train mishap in Bihar

According to East Central Railway spokesperson Rajesh Kumar, key man Shivnandan spotted a damaged track around 8 a.m. between Mansi-Maheshkhunt in Katihar district.
"After detecting the rail fracture he placed a detonator on the track and ran with banner flag to stop the train," Kumar told IANS.
The alert pilot of the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, upon seeing the red banner flag, stopped the train much before the point where the track was damaged.
The ECR official said the train proceeded after the fractured rail was repaired by the engineering staff of the railways.
"An enquiry committee of officers has been nominated," he added.
First Published: 13 Feb 2018 01:40 PM