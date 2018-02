Kerala: In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman was allegedly kicked in stomach by CPM leader on Wednesday. The police have arrested seven people in the case.The woman, whose condition went critical, had to undergo an abortion in Kerala’s Kozhikode.Though the reason behind the same is yet to be ascertained, the police have registered a case. The cops are yet to reveal the details of the accused leader.The bone chilling incident has left everyone shocked.More details on the same are awaited.