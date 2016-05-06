 Kerala: Three arrested for raping nursing student in Varkala
Updated: 06 May 2016 09:42 AM
Thiruvananthapuram: Three suspects have been arrested today for allegedly raping a nursing student in an autorickshaw in Kerala's Varkala, near capital Thiruvananthapuram.

According to reports, investigators tracked the mobile phone signals of the suspects which resulted in their arrest.

A case under IPC 376 (2) (g) (gangrape) has been registered against the accused.

The police report that the victim had gone with an autorickshaw driver, with whom she was close with, in his vehicle on the day of the incident and two of his friends also got into the vehicle later, following which they took the vehicle to a deserted spot and allegedly raped her.

The incident came days after the horrific rape and murder of a Dalit law student in Perumbavoor.

