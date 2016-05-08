Kerala polls: Rampant corruption left Congress with mere 40 seats, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress party during his address in Kerala's Kuttanad ahead of the state assembly polls, saying there was a time when former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi used to win more than 400 seats in Parliament, but, now the grand old party has been reduced to mere 40 seats.Stating that people were angered by the rampant corruption during the Congress-led UPA's decade long regime, Prime Minister Modi said that a similar thing has been done by the grand old party in Kerala."There was a time when Rajiv Gandhi won more than 400 seats in Parliament. During this election their numbers were down from 400 to mere 40," he said."Aaj desh ke logo mein 'bhrashtachar' (corruption) ke prati bohut gussa hai. Delhi mein jab Congress ki sarkaar thi, usne koyale (coal), 2G, 3G mein rupayee khaye the aur na jaane kitne kitne 'G' mein khaye (People are angered by corruption. When there was Congress government in Delhi they indulged in corruption of coal, 2G, 3G and what not)," he added.He said the Congress and the Left have been playing 'jugalbandi' and taking turns to loot the state by repeatedly forming corrupt governments."You must have seen 'jugalbandi' in music, similarly in Kerala, Congress and the communist party have been play 'jugalbandi' and taking terms to do corruption," he said.As vigorous electioneering is on in the poll-bound state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in today for the second round of election campaign to address poll rallies in Kasaragod, Alappuzha (Kuttanad) and Trivandrum districts.The Prime Minister has already addressed rallies in Kasaragod, Alappuzha (Kuttanad) and is now set to speak in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, after which he will address a rally in Trivandrum.Prime Minister Modi is addressing public meetings in these districts for the first time.