Kerala Politics: Who is Thomas Chandy?

Thiruvananthapuram: Bowing to mounting criticism over land grab charges, Kerala Transport Minister Thomas Chandy on Wednesday tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who forwarded it to the Governor.The development was conveyed to the media by NCP leader T.P. PeethamabaranSources of news agency IANS close to Chandy said he will approach the Supreme Court on Thursday and it has been decided that the slot meant for the Nationalist Congress Party in the cabinet will be left vacant."Chandy's resignation letter has been forwarded to the Governor," Vijayan said while leaving his office.On Tuesday, the Vijayan government suffered a setback when the Kerala High Court dismissed a petition filed by Chandy for quashing the Alappuzha Collector's report which alleged land grab by Chandy's resort.Chandy was present at the weekly cabinet meeting. While leaving for a meeting with the NCP leadership, he told the media that he was not quitting.On Wednesday morning, Chandy drove to the Vijayan's residence with NCP acting President Peethamabaran and held a 40-minute discussion.Chandy is a three-time legislator representing Kuttanad in Alappuzha district.With a business empire in Kuwait, he first entered politics through the Democratic Indira Congress (DIC), a party floated by Congress veteran K. Karunakaran in 2005.In the 2006 assembly polls, DIC was an ally of the Congress-led UDF. After the polls, DIC merged with the NCP.Chandy became a minister after his senior party colleague A.K. Saseendran had to quit after sleaze allegations surfaced against him.Chandy is the third minister quitting the Kerala government in just 18 months. The first to go was Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan who quit last year. Saseendran followed in March this year.Thomas Chandy, MLA from Kuttanad, sworn in as Minister for Transport in the Council of Ministers on 01 April 2017.Businessman Chandy, who has interests in the fields of education and hospitality, is the Chairman of The United Indian School, Indian Public School, Indian Central School in Kuwait and Al Alia International Indian School , Riyad, Saudi Arabia.Prior to his endeavor in business ventures, he had made his foray into politics through active participation in Students Union activities of Kerala Students Union (KSU) in 1965. Later Shri. Thomas Chandy served as Kuttanad K.S.U. President (1970) and Youth congress President of Ambalappuzha block (1971).Completing Diploma in Telecommunication Engineering from Institute of Engineering Technology, Chennai, he ventured into education and hospitality business leaving politics for a long 20 years. In 2005, a new political party named DIC formed under the headship of K. Karunakaran. Shri. Thomas Chandy, contested as a DIC (K) candidate in 2006 Kerala Assembly Elections and won the seat as a Member of Legislative Assembly representing Kuttanad. Consequently he was elected to K.L.A. in 2011 and 2016.Thomas Chandy was born to V. C. Thomas and Alyamma Thomas on 29th August 1947 in Chennamkary, Alappuzha district. Married to Mercy Chandy, the couple has three children Betty, Dr. Toby and Tessy.