Want freedom to live with husband, profess my faith: Kerala woman Hadiya tells SC

Though the top court did not accede to Hadiya's plea that she should be allowed to go with her husband, but it freed her from the custody of parents and sent her to college to pursue her studies.During the hearing, which continued for almost two-and-half hours till 5.30 PM, Hadiya's parents, her in-laws and her husband were present in the packed courtroom.The bench asked questions about her ambitions, life, studies and hobbies, which she replied comfortably and said she wanted to do internship of house surgeonship, a course of 11 months and wanted to stand on her own in life.Hadiya told the apex court that she wanted 'freedom' to live with her husband, profess her faith in Islam and that she very well understood what she was doing.When the bench asked Hadiya to name any relative or any near acquaintance to be named as her local guardian in college at Salem in Tamil Nadu, she said her husband could be her guardian and she does not want anyone else in that role.When the bench asked Hadiya what your dreams are for the future, she replied she wanted freedom and to live with her husband.The bench then asked whether she was comfortable in professing her faith and studying simulatenously and told her that being a good citizen, she can profess her faith and be a good doctor.Hadiya replied she wanted the freedom to profess her faith and she fully understood what she is doing.The bench asked her whether she wanted to continue her studies and pursue internship in house surgeonship at the expense of the state government.Hadiya said she wanted to pursue her studies but not at the state's expense as her husband will take care of her.She further requested the court that she be allowed to visit her friend before being taken to Salem, to which the court agreed and directed the state government to provide her security.The court asked Kerala police ensure that she travelled at the earliest to Salem in Tamil Nadu to pursue homeopathy studies at Sivaraj Medical College there and appointed dean of the institution as her local guardian.The court fixed the plea of Jahan, challenging Kerala High Court's order annulling his marriage with Hadiya, for hearing in the third week of January next year.(With inputs from PTI)