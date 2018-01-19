 Kerala: 'Irritated' over argument, mother strangles teen son to death; burns his body with leaves
By: || Updated: 19 Jan 2018 10:43 AM
Image courtesy: Youtube

Kerala: In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old woman strangled her own teenage son to death and burnt his dead body with dry leaves over getting teased by him in Kerala’s Kollam.

The next day, the accused mother Jaya Moi went to police to file a missing complaint of Jithu Job.

The police noticed burnt marks on her hands, which Jaya couldn’t explain. Also, the cops felt that she had been cooking a story and that there were many contradictions in her story.

The police therefore began its investigation and found the dead body of the body around 200m from the house.

After the interrogation, Jaya finally gave in and confessed to committing the bone-chilling crime, leaving everyone shocked.

She later told cops that she had an argument with her 14-year-old son, thereafter she strangled his neck with the dupatta and took his body to the back of the house an burnt it with the help of dry leaves.

On being questioned by the police, her husband said- she was “mentally unstable”.

The incident has shocked the neighbours and relatives who hurled abuses and stones at Jaya while she was being taken away by the police.

