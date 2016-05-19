Kerala Election Results 2016 Live Results: Left set to win in Kerala, BJP to open account



Cricketer-politician Sreesanth, contesting his first election, loses





"This is a vote against the corrupt and those who failed to protect the dignity of women," said an elated Achuthanandan, eyeing a second term as chief minister.



Based at Palakkad, CPI-M veteran and former chief minister V.S. Achuthanandan called it a wave in favour of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).





Looks like will have to concede defeat in Kerala,yes responsibility will be fixed: PC Chacko,Congress #Elections2016

Latest trends- (140/140) - Left leads in 79 seats, Congress+ ahead in 52, BJP 1 and Others 8





Kerala CM Oommen Chandy at his residence in Kottayam #Elections2016



Kerala Former CM VS Achuthanandan leading from Malampuzha constituency by 4056 votes: ANI



Senior CPIM leader Pinari Vijayan leading in Dharmadom constituency by 11688 votes. (ANI)



Kerala: Left+ leading in 59, Congress+ 47, BJP+ 2. Sreesanth is third in his constituency, Congress leading



BJP is now leading on four seats



Left is now ahead on 51 seats, Congress on 32; BJP leading on 1



Kerala (82/140): Left+ leading on 48 seats; Congress+ ahead on 33 seats; BJP leading on 1



Kerala (70/140): Left+ leading on 40 seats; Congress+ ahead on 29 seats; BJP leading on 1



Early trends show left ahead on 6 seats and Congress leads on 1



BJP should be able to get 30 to 35 seats hopefully and mark our entry in Kerala: S Sreesanth, BJP



The Left appeared set to stage a comeback in Kerala on Thursday, as it took winning leads in 87 of the 140 constituencies. The BJP was poised to enter the assembly for the first time. The ruling Congress-led United Democratic Front (LDF) was ahead in only 52 constituencies as officials counted the millions of votes polled on May 16.Live Updates:NDA's Ravisha Thantri Kuntar leading from Kasargod (Kerala) seat by 4517 votes: ANICM Oommen Chandy offers prayers at St.John's Church in Thiruvananthapuram

As early as Thursday, Chandy appeared confident that the UDF would somehow retain power, beating back a strong challenge from the Left led by the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M).

The UDF suffered a huge setback in districts like Kollam and Thrissur besides Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram.Former central minister and BJP veteran O. Rajagopal maintained his lead in Nemom constituency in the capital district. If he wins, he will be the first BJP member to enter the Kerala assembly.An independent candidate led in one seat.At least five state ministers trailed. Besides Achuthanandan, his party colleague Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also a chief ministerial hopeful, was also leading.A total of 1,203 contestants were in the fray. Most exit polls had predicted a Left victory.