 Kerala DHSE/VHSC HSC Result 2016 @Keralaresults.nic.in : Kerela Board Class 12th +2 Result 2016 is likely to be declared today
By: || Updated: 10 May 2016 09:17 AM
New Delhi: The Kerala State Education Board is likely to announce HSC (Class 12th) exam results today. The DHSC/VHSC exam results will be declared on Kerala board’s official website at 3:00 pm.

The DHSC exams were conducted by the board from March 9 to 29, 2016 in which about 4,60,743 students had appeared.

Students who had appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website of the board.

The results will also be declared on keralaresults.nic.inresult.prd.kerala.gov.in andresults.kerala.nic.in.

Follow these simple steps to check your DHSC results:

1: Access the website: keralaresults.nic.inresult.prd.kerala.gov.in or results.kerala.nic.in

3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

4: Click on ‘Submit’

5: Your results will be flashed on the screen

A message for students:

To all those who will score good marks in their exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you have to continue building upon your performance.

And to others, remember that your exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They’re not a number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you doing what you want in the long-term and you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.

