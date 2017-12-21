 Kerala Congress says former CAG Vinod Rai is a BJP agent
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Kerala Congress says former CAG Vinod Rai is a BJP agent

Kerala Congress says former CAG Vinod Rai is a BJP agent

Before taking up the post of the Comptroller and Auditor General, Rai was the Kerala Finance Secretary and had spent several years in Kerala in various capacities as a bureaucrat.

By: || Updated: 21 Dec 2017 04:27 PM
Kerala Congress says former CAG Vinod Rai is a BJP agent

IMAGE: PTI/ FILE

Thiruvananthapuram:  Kerala Congress President M.M. Hassan slammed former CAG Vinod Rai, calling him an agent of the BJP.

"With the acquittal, it has now become crystal clear that this was nothing but a politically motivated case and Rai, as then CAG, had come out with an imaginary finding to the tune of Rs 1.76 lakh crore," said Hassan.

He also asked both Rai and the party to apologise in the wake of the acquittal of all the accused in the 2G scam case. Hassan added that the court verdict also proves the allegation that Rai is an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"It was for this imaginary finding that the BJP gave posts to Rai. The BJP used this 'imaginary case' before the elections and came to power... now the BJP and Rai should apologise," said Hassan.



Before taking up the post of the Comptroller and Auditor General, Rai was the Kerala Finance Secretary and had spent several years in Kerala in various capacities as a bureaucrat.

On Thursday, a special court acquitted all the accused in the alleged 2G scam, giving a major relief to former Telecom Minister A. Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi. They were jailed on charges of taking kickbacks to issue the telecom spectrum and licences in 2008 at throwaway prices.





For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story PM Modi meets students from J-K

trending now

TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Host Salman Khan IRKED at Akash Dadlani ...
VIDEO
Fodder Scam Case Verdict: Know the major updates and ...
INDIA
Class 10 girl shot on head by class 11 boy; succumbs ...