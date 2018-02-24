Kejriwal Vs Chief Secy: Delhi Police likely to quiz more AAP MLAs today

New Delhi: A day after Delhi police probed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal residence over the alleged brawl between AAP MLAs and Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, the cops are likely to quiz more party MLAs on Saturday.The Delhi Police team led by DCP Harinder Singh on Friday seized some 21 CCTV camera footages at Kejriwal’s residence where the meeting took place. As per sources, the police have found something unpleasant in the CCTV footages.The police also revealed that of the 21 CCTV cameras at Kejriwal’s residence, only 14 were working properly.CM Kejriwal was present at his residence when the incident took place. While leaving his residence he told reporters,” I am happy the probe is taking place with such dedication, but I want to ask was Amit Shah (BJP chief) questioned in Justice Loya’s death case.”Delhi police at Kejriwal's residenceSpeaking on the matter, rebel Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kapil Mishra raised doubts on the footage alleging that it must have been tampered by now. “Kejriwal’s office chamber is like a ‘gufa’, I am told there are no CCTVs installed there.”Mishra said there were clear indications of a brawl since Prakash was seen briskly walking towards the exit door of CM residence with his car following him from behind.