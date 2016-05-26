Kejriwal slams Modi government for overexpenditure on advertisements

"Modi government spend on ads for just one event 2 year bash? Sources- more than Rs.1,000 crore," Kejriwal tweeted.
"All Delhi government departments total spend less than Rs.150 crore for full year," he said in another tweet.
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 26, 2016
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief has been on the loggerheads with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue of overexpenditure on the advertisements.
The AAP government had also faced flak from the opposition parties over printing advertisements during the second phase of the Delhi government's odd-even scheme in the national capital between April 15 to 30.
First Published: 26 May 2016 05:39 AM