By: || Updated: 26 May 2016 05:40 AM
Kejriwal slams Modi government for overexpenditure on advertisements
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for overexpenditure on advertisements marking the completion of the central government's two year in office.

"Modi government spend on ads for just one event 2 year bash? Sources- more than Rs.1,000 crore," Kejriwal tweeted.

"All Delhi government departments total spend less than Rs.150 crore for full year," he said in another tweet.



 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief has been on the loggerheads with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue of overexpenditure on the advertisements.

The AAP government had also faced flak from the opposition parties over printing advertisements during the second phase of the Delhi government's odd-even scheme in the national capital between April 15 to 30.

