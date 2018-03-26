BJP is the party of goons, can start Hindu-Muslim riots in two minutes: Kejriwal

: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday targeted the Bhartiya Janta Party and alleged that it is the party of goons.Kejriwal also accused the BJP of dividing people along communal lines.Attacking the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana, he said BJP and Congress got riots triggered in the state for vote bank.Image: TwitterHe alleged BJP and Congress hatched the conspiracy to create a wedge among the people of Haryana. Both parties divided the people into Jats and non-Jats only for their vote-bank politics.He said, “If you want riots between Hindu-Muslims, give BJP a contract and they will get it done in two minutes”.