Kerala: Bank employee loses job for posting insensitive comment against Kathua gangrape victim

By: | Updated: 14 Apr 2018 03:26 PM
Kathua rape: One charged for offensive post against victim

Image courtesy: @avithe007/Twitter

Kochi: Kerala Police on Saturday said they have registered a case against a person for offensive social media posts against the eight-year-old Kathua rape and murder victim. The former Kotak Mahindra Bank employee, Vishnu Nandakumar, was sacked on Wednesday for posting the comments, a Panangad police station officer told IANS.




In his post in Malayalam, Nandakumar had justified the killing of the young victim. He stated that it was good that she was killed otherwise she would have turned into a future human bomb and grown up to be a terrorist. It caused a huge outcry with many writing to the bank against Nandakumar. The bank on Friday pointed out that his services were terminated on Wednesday due to poor performance. It also condemned its former employee's social media post.

"Since he has been charged under a non-bailable offence, he will be arrested. The probe has begun probe and appropriate actions will follow," said the officer on condition of anonymity. The minor girl from the Bakerwal community was kidnapped on January 10; taken to a temple in Rasana village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Her attackers, which included temple official and policemen, drugged and gang raped her over days before finally killing her and dumping her body in forest nearby seven days later. The girl was attacked to scare away the nomadic Muslim community out of the village.


First Published: 14 Apr 2018 01:41 PM
