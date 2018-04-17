Kathua rape case: 'We have no problem in giving the matter to CBI,' says Jitendra Singh

"We have no problem in giving the matter to CBI. If the state government gives us reference today we will handover the case to CBI today itself. The other way is through courts, as per my knowledge a petition is pending there," Jitendra Singh said, quoted news agency ANI.



The first hearing in Kathua rape case began on Monday. Eight people, including Sanji Ram, accused of raping and killing an eight-year-old girl pleaded not guilty. They asked the district and sessions judge for a narco test.



According to news agency PTI, as the trial in the case began, the district and sessions judge asked the state Crime Branch to give copies of the chargesheet to the accused and fixed April 28 as the next date of hearing.



The brutal rape and killing of the 8-year-old girl has become a national issue. She belonged to the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community.



On January 10, the girl had disappeared from a spot near her house and a week later, her body was found in the same area. The gory details of the crime were revealed in a police chargesheet last week sparking national outrage. Protests are being held in various parts of the country demanding capital punishment for the guilty.



Commenting on Kathua rape case, Union Minister of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Prakash Javadekar had said that "We took action against those in question."



"Our two ministers resigned. Congress state chief Ghulam Mir said the same so why no action against him?" questioned Javadekar on Sunday.



