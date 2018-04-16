  • Latest News
Kathua rape incident: Victim's father approaches SC seeking safety, security & transfer of case outside J&K

Court will hear the matter at 2 pm.

By: | Updated: 16 Apr 2018 11:12 AM
Kathua rape case: Victim's father approaches SC seeking safety, security & transfer of case outside J&K

Supreme Court (File/PTI)

New Delhi: On Monday, father of Kathua rape case victim approached the Supreme Court seeking safety and security of the family.

He also requested transfer of the case outside the state, reported ANI. Court will hear the matter at 2 pm.

Meanwhile, in Kathua rape case, first court hearing will take place today at the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate.




First rape, then killing of the girl has become a national issue. She belonged to the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community.

On January 10, girl had disappeared from a spot near her house and a week later, her body was found in the same area.

Commenting on Kathua rape case, Union Minister of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Prakash Javadekar said that "We took action against those in question."

"Our two ministers resigned. Congress state chief Ghulam Mir said the same so why no action against him?" questioned Javadekar on Sunday.

"He should apologize to the nation," minister further demanded.

It may be recalled that two BJP ministers submitted their resignations to the party's state president Sat Sharma on Friday. They were at the centre of a storm over their participation in a rally in support of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case.

First Published: 16 Apr 2018 11:07 AM
