Kathua rape case: 'Terrorist Hafiz Saeed inciting violence & stone pelting in Kashmir via WhatsApp groups' say sources

Latest development in the case:
In a latest, a team from Bar council of India reached Jammu and are probing the reason why Kathua Bar Association was stopping the police from probing the case.
The team also visited the temple, where claims of hiding the girl have been made. The team also met prime accused Sanji Ram’s daughter and asked her why is she seeking a CBI probe. It also spoke to the natives of Rasana village.
The Bar council of India team will on Friday meet the grieving family.
An 8-year-old was raped and brutally murdered in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. As per the charge sheet, she was sedated and gang-raped for 7 days before she was silenced forever.
