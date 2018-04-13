Kathua Rape Case: Family of accused goes on hunger-strike demanding CBI probe

The family of those accused said “ We are ready to even face capital punishment, but we won’t accept anything below a CBI enquiry”



They said that they are being wrongly framed in the matter. They also said that Mehbooba Mufti is not only the CM of Kahsmiri people but also of Hindus.



While on the other hand Jammu Bar Association has also demanded a CBI enquiry in the alleged rape case of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua.



It said that the crime branch investigation won’t be able to deliver justice to the girl. Our fight has wrongly been connected with Hindu-Muslim differences.



It alleged that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has wrongly framed the Hindus in the matter.



An eight year old girl was allegedly abducted and gang –raped and was later killed in Kathua of Jammu and Kashmir in the month of January.



BJP MP from Khandwa of Madhya Pradesh, Nandkumar Singh Chauhan has given an uncanny statement raising many eyebrows. He said in his statement that Pakistan agents may be responsible for the gang-rape of the child. He said that Jai Shri Ram slogans were raised during rape of minor girl and it may have been done by Pakistani agents. He added that there are very less Hindus in Kashmir and they cannot raise slogans like this being in the minority. This is why there are chances that Pakistani agents may have played a huge role in it.







So far eight arrests have been made in the case, including two special police officers, one sub-insoector and a head-constable.



All the eight people arrested belong to Hindu community.



The supporters of the accused have alleged that Rohingya refugees have perpetrated the crime against the girl child.



Watch full report here:





