Inspiring! Kashmiri teenager who lost her sight to pellet guns clears Class 10 exams

In an inspiring tale, a 15-year-old teenager who was blinded by pellet gun in Kashmir valley has beat all odds and cleared her Class 10 state board exams on Wednesday.
Insha Mushtaq was blinded by pellets fired by security forces in the summer agitation of 2016 while she was standing by a window in her house, watching the demonstrators outside. The 2016 stir was triggered by the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani by the forces.
The pellets ruptured the retina and optic nerve of her eyes and the damage could not be undone even after six operations conducted at some of the top eye care hospitals. She suffered a complete loss of sight but that didn't deter her from pursuing her dreams.
Despite the tragedy, she continued her studies with the help of a tutor and took the exams conducted in November last. She gave the examinations with the aid of a helper who wrote the answers as she dictated.
Talking to a local newspaper, she said,
''I want to overcome what pellets did to me. I want to be able to take control of my life again''.
Asked about her plans, Insha said she wanted to study further.
"I will choose the stream for further studies after consulting my parents," she said.
After the news of Insha’s success began to spread online, Kashmir valley has erupted in joy with congratulatory messages pouring in for her. Her wounded face which sparked an outcry against the use of pellet guns has now become the symbol of hope and resilience in the Kashmir valley.
Former chief minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to congratulated Insha
A special shout out to young Insha who was blinded by pellets during the 2016 protests & has cleared her 10th exams today. May Allah keep rewarding your hard work & efforts.
— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 9, 2018
<
@OmarAbdullah to @ndtv, "The young girl (Insha- blinded by a pellet shot last year) has shown super human courage and determination, in her situation, I can honestly tell you I don't think I would have had the courage to have faced the circumstances the way she has done"
— zaffar iqbal (@szaffariqbal) January 10, 2018
Others on social media too joined Abdullah, hailing the teenager for her courage and resilience
Met #Insha blinded in both eyes by pellets a few months ago at her home. She has grit and determination and a passion for studies. Told me how Mehbooba Mufti had told her, "I wish I could give you my eyes' and Insha had responded saying, "Why dont you"
— Harinder Baweja (@shammybaweja) January 9, 2018
Amazing! Had a long chat with Insha in April last year.She was worried about her boards but could crack jokes about her situation. What amazing resilience and spirit. #PelletVictims #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/Q7PLrj3a3c
— Smita Sharma (@Smita_Sharma) January 9, 2018
Congratulations to brave Insha Mushtaq on clearing her class 10 exams. Despite going through the trauma of losing her eye sight due to pellets, she has managed an amazing feat. Her determination and resilience is an example for everyone. May Allah bless her always!
— Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) January 9, 2018
Congratulations to Insha Mushtaq and her family. The child who was blinded by pellets has cleared her 10th class examination. Salute the grit and strength of character showed by traumatised Kashmiri children. Congrats to the entire batch of 2017 in general.
Photo: @Wani_Adnan_ pic.twitter.com/vUpt0vkEoo
— Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) January 10, 2018
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 10 Jan 2018 03:46 PM