Inspiring! Kashmiri teenager who lost her sight to pellet guns clears Class 10 exams

Congratulations to brave Insha Mushtaq on clearing her class 10 exams. Despite going through the trauma of losing her eye sight due to pellets, she has managed an amazing feat. Her determination and resilience is an example for everyone. May Allah bless her always!