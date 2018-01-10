 Inspiring! Kashmiri teenager who lost her sight to pellet guns clears Class 10 exams
The 15-year-old girl has now become the symbol of hope and resilience in the Kashmir valley.

Updated: 11 Jan 2018 03:00 PM
Srinagar: She lost both her eyes, but not hope.

In an inspiring tale, a 15-year-old teenager who was blinded by pellet gun in Kashmir valley has beat all odds and cleared her Class 10 state board exams on Wednesday.

Insha Mushtaq was blinded by pellets fired by security forces in the summer agitation of 2016 while she was standing by a window in her house, watching the demonstrators outside. The 2016 stir was triggered by the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani by the forces.

The pellets ruptured the retina and optic nerve of her eyes and the damage could not be undone even after six operations conducted at some of the top eye care hospitals. She suffered a complete loss of sight but that didn't deter her from pursuing her dreams.

Despite the tragedy, she continued her studies with the help of a tutor and took the exams conducted in November last. She gave the examinations with the aid of a helper who wrote the answers as she dictated.
Talking to a local newspaper, she said,
''I want to overcome what pellets did to me. I want to be able to take control of my life again''.

Asked about her plans, Insha said she wanted to study further.

"I will choose the stream for further studies after consulting my parents," she said.

 
After the news of Insha’s success began to spread online, Kashmir valley has erupted in joy with congratulatory messages pouring in for her. Her wounded face which sparked an outcry against the use of pellet guns has now become the symbol of hope and resilience in the Kashmir valley. 

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to congratulated Insha




First Published:
