Kashmir Valley freezes at sub-zero temperatures

The weather office has forecast rain in the plains and snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir till Thursday.
Leh recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.5 and Kargil was at minus 5.8 degrees Celsius.
Srinagar was at minus 0.7, Pahalgam at minus 2.1, Jammu recorded 8.8, Katra 8.2, Batote 1.1, Bannihal 0.6, Bhaderwah 0.4 and Udhampur was at 8.0 degrees Celsius, the Met said.
First Published: 13 Dec 2017 10:42 AM