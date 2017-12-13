 Kashmir Valley freezes at sub-zero temperatures
Search

Kashmir Valley freezes at sub-zero temperatures

The weather office has forecast rain in the plains and snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir till Thursday.

By: || Updated: 13 Dec 2017 10:43 AM
Kashmir Valley freezes at sub-zero temperatures

Image: ANI

Srinagar: Minimum temperatures throughout the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region remained below freezing point on Wednesday as the ski resort of Gulmarg recorded the coldest temperature at minus 9.8.

DQ5VmmHXUAAChSe

The weather office has forecast rain in the plains and snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir till Thursday.

DQ5QHK6U8AYSLiF

Leh recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.5 and Kargil was at minus 5.8 degrees Celsius.

DQ5QGWCVoAEfTnu

Srinagar was at minus 0.7, Pahalgam at minus 2.1, Jammu recorded 8.8, Katra 8.2, Batote 1.1, Bannihal 0.6, Bhaderwah 0.4 and Udhampur was at 8.0 degrees Celsius, the Met said.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Ram Setu is man-made, already known fact, says BJP

trending now

INDIA
Indian student jailed for hiring underage sex worker in ...
VIDEO
In Graphics: Bigg Boss 11: After Bandagi and Puneesh, these ...
INDIA
UP: Man thrashed by mob for living with a ...