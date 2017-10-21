Kashmir: Separatists protest braid chopping; restrictions imposed to foil plan

Kashmir: Days after the braid chopping incidents sprawled in Kashmir; the separatists have called for a shut down in Kashmir. The shutdown was called after several incidents of violence were reported in the valley.All the schools and colleges in valley were also closed over the same.The restrictions were imposed by authorities in most parts of the old city here to foil the separatists' plan of staging protests against the braid- chopping incidents in Kashmir.According to the Srinagar district magistrate, restrictions under section 144, CrPC were imposed within the police station limits of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, M R Guj, Safakadal and partially in Kralkhud and Maisuma.The restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident, he said.A police official said there was no major untoward incident reported from anywhere in the Valley during the day.The separatist groups have called for peaceful protests against the braid-chopping incidents in the Valley, which have created a fear psychosis, especially among the women.As the authorities foiled the separatists' plan today, the latter have called for a general strike tomorrow across the state against these attacks on women.