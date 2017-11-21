Kashmir: Panicked by Indian Army, terrorist organisations suggest relatives of terrorists to go underground

Panicked by strong actions by Indian armed forced in the Kashmir Valley, terrorist organisations have, reportedly, suggested relatives of the terrorists to go underground.It may be recalled that recently, six Pakistani militants of the LeT, including the nephew of Mumbai attack mastermind Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi, were gunned down in north Kashmir's Bandiporadistrict in an encounter in which an IAF Garud commando was also killed, officials said.Apart from Lakhvi's nephew, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commanders were also among the militants killed by the security forces, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP), S P Vaid, said.Prior to that, three militants, including Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar's nephew and another 'commander' from the group, were gunned down by security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.A US-made M4 rifle used by Pakistani Army special forces was recovered following the encounter, which took place and is being described as a "breakthrough".An Army soldier was also killed in the fierce gunbattle in Aglar area last night and two AK-47 rifles recovered.The killed militants have been identified as Mehmood Bhai, the so-called divisional commander of Jaish in the south, Tallah Rashid, Masood Azhar's nephew, and Wasim Ahmed Ganie.