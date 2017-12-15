Teacher couple sacked on wedding day as 'their romance is not good for students & staff'

: The Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Friday took cognisance of a news report about a teacher couple's sacking by a private school on their wedding day.Tariq Bhat and Sumaya Bashir, residents of Tral town in Pulwama, were employed at Pampore Muslim Educational Institute for the past several years. They alleged their services were abruptly terminated by the school management on November 30, the day they got married.The Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) asked the principal to appear before it on Monday.Justice Bilal Nazki, chairperson of the commission took serious note of a news item and directed the director, school education of the state and principal of the Muslim Educational Institute, Pampore, to file a report on Monday, a SHRC spokesperson said."Besides, principal of the institute is directed to be present in person on the said date (Monday)," he added.While the principal did not respond to calls for a comment on the sacking, chairman of the school Bashir Masoodi said the duo were relieved from their services as they were in a "romantic relationship" before getting married."They were having a romance and it is not good for the 2,000 students of the school and 200 staff members working there. This can adversely affect the students," Masoodi said.The couple, however, claimed that they had an arranged marriage."Ours was an arranged marriage. We got engaged a few months ago and the entire school management knew about it as Sumaya hosted a party for the staff members soon after the engagement ceremony," Bhat said.(WITH INPUT FROM AGENCIES)