Kasganj violence: Watch last video of Chandan Gupta during 'Tiranga Rally'

The bikers with tricolour Indian flag can be heard sloganeering "Vande Mataram".
It may be recalled that in Kasganj, clashes erupted during a 'Tiranga Rally' when a youth Chandan Gupta died after being shot.
The incident occurred when the rally was passing through a Muslim dominated area.
The incident led to violence in the entire district and it compelled Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to come out and issue an statement on Tuesday that culprits will not be spared.
कासगंज में गोली का शिकार हुए चंदन गुप्ता की आखिरी तस्वीर,वंदे मातरम के नारो के साथ तिरंगा लहराता ये नौजवान pic.twitter.com/uUn6QIf7t6
— Vikas Bhadauria ABP (@vikasbha) January 30, 2018
First Published: 31 Jan 2018 07:55 AM