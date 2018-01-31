Kasganj violence: Watch last video of Chandan Gupta during 'Tiranga Rally'

A video clip has emerged from Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh which shows last video of Chandan Gupta taking part in 'Tiranga Rally' of bikers. It shows the group roaming in the area just before the clashes erupted on the Republic Day.The bikers with tricolour Indian flag can be heard sloganeering "Vande Mataram".It may be recalled that in Kasganj, clashes erupted during a 'Tiranga Rally' when a youth Chandan Gupta died after being shot.The incident occurred when the rally was passing through a Muslim dominated area.The incident led to violence in the entire district and it compelled Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to come out and issue an statement on Tuesday that culprits will not be spared.