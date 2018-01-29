Kasganj violence: Watch CCTV captures video of 3 boys setting a shop on fire

In relation to Kasganj violence, a CCTV video has emerged showing three boys setting a shop on fire. The video is of Sunday night which shows the culprits running away after the incident.The incident happened just few hours after DGP Om Prakash Singh, earlier in the day, had said that the condition was "under control" and the movement of politicians restricted in the area. While briefing the media he had said-"Police acted swiftly." He also added that because of rumours, situation went out of control."The situation is under control now. Accused have been identified and are going to be nabbed soon, one country made bomb and pistol also recovered from residence of one of the accused," said Sanjeev Kumar, IG.On Sunday morning, Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh had witnessed another round of violence when some shops were put to flames by the antisocial elements.Commenting on the entire episode Congress' Priyanka Chaturvedi had said that state government should maintain law and order.However, UP BJP spokesperson Chandramohan had said, "The police is free to act, government trying to control situation".On Saturday, riots had erupted in Kasganj after the last rites of Chandan, a youth killed during Republic Day on Friday when clashes erupted during a "Tiranga Yatra".The unsocial elements were spotted with petrol bottles in the city, said reports on Saturday. Vehicles including public and private buses were set ablaze. Four shops were also set on flames.The incident took place on Republic Day when a "Tiranga Yatra" in the form of a bike rally was taken out by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and some other Hindu organisations in the town. As they were passing through the Hulka locality -- a Muslim majority area -- some youths pelted stones on the bikers.After that, it became a free for all and the bikers also retaliated with stones. Soon there was firing from the locality in which two persons received gun shot wounds and one succumbed in the hospital later.