 Kasganj violence: Watch CCTV captures video of 3 boys setting a shop on fire
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Kasganj violence: Watch CCTV captures video of 3 boys setting a shop on fire

Kasganj violence: Watch CCTV captures video of 3 boys setting a shop on fire

By: || Updated: 29 Jan 2018 10:36 AM
Kasganj violence: Watch CCTV captures video of 3 boys setting a shop on fire

Image: ABP Live

New Delhi: In relation to Kasganj violence, a CCTV video has emerged showing three boys setting a shop on fire. The video is of Sunday night which shows the culprits running away after the incident.

The incident happened just few hours after DGP Om Prakash Singh, earlier in the day, had said that the condition was "under control" and the movement of politicians restricted in the area. While briefing the media he had said-"Police acted swiftly." He also added that because of rumours, situation went out of control.



"The situation is under control now. Accused have been identified and are going to be nabbed soon, one country made bomb and pistol also recovered from residence of one of the accused," said Sanjeev Kumar, IG.

[MUST READ] OPINION: Kasganj violence must not be allowed to turn into Muzaffarnagar riots

On Sunday morning, Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh had witnessed another round of violence when some shops were put to flames by the antisocial elements.

Commenting on the entire episode Congress' Priyanka Chaturvedi had said that state government should maintain law and order.

However, UP BJP spokesperson Chandramohan had said, "The police is free to act, government trying to control situation".

[ALSO READ] Monday Talk: 'Economic prosperity of western Australia is very much tied to India,' says Matt Keogh, MP, Australian Parliament

On Saturday, riots had erupted in Kasganj after the last rites of Chandan, a youth killed during Republic Day on Friday when clashes erupted during a "Tiranga Yatra".

The unsocial elements were spotted with petrol bottles in the city, said reports on Saturday. Vehicles including public and private buses were set ablaze. Four shops were also set on flames.

The incident took place on Republic Day when a "Tiranga Yatra" in the form of a bike rally was taken out by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and some other Hindu organisations in the town. As they were passing through the Hulka locality -- a Muslim majority area -- some youths pelted stones on the bikers.

After that, it became a free for all and the bikers also retaliated with stones. Soon there was firing from the locality in which two persons received gun shot wounds and one succumbed in the hospital later.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story West Bengal: Bus falls off bridge in Murshidabad

trending now

VIDEO
Dictator Kim Jong-un going bankrupt?
INDIA
Govt to talk to political leaders on passage of ...
VIDEO
Afghansitan: Terror attack continues for third day in Kabul, ...