Kasganj violence: Those spreading anarchy will not be spared, warns UP CM Adityanath

Speaking to the media on communal clashes in Kasganj, Adityantha said those spreading anarchy will not be spared."Government will not tolerate any kind of corruption or anarchy in the state and strict action will be taken against anyone who indulges in such acts of violence," Adityanath said.On Monday, the Aditynath government transferred the Kasganj Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh following clashes that erupted on January 26.Governor Ram Naik today had termed the Kasganj communal clashes as a "blot" on the state. He had asked the state authorities to initiate measures to ensure such incidents did not recur.Over 100 people were arrested for their alleged role in the violence that left one dead, another critically wounded and property vandalised and gutted.Kasganj witnessed communal violence last week and at least three shops, two buses and a car were torched after a youth was killed in clashes following stone-pelting by a mob on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day.