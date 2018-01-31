Kasganj violence: Police conduct bike rally to check law, order situation

After communal clashes in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh on Republic Day, the police on Tuesday formed mini motorcycle squads and conducted a bike rally to check the law and order situation in the region.The police made this squad for the narrow lanes and alleyways where police patrol party cannot go. The bike rally was conducted under the flagship of Inspector General of Police (IG) Sanjeev Gupta.During the bike rally, the police have also raided in many areas and apprehended five people. This mini squad will run 24 hours to maintain peace in the region. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government will not tolerate any kind of corruption or anarchy in the state.Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the main accused in Chandan Gupta murder case in Kasganj was arrested on Wednesday.Inspector General, Aligarh Range, Sanjeev Gupta, informed about the arrest to media persons.The main accused Salim is said to be a cloth merchant and had fired a bullet from the terrace of a building that fatally hit Gupta. Accomplices Nasim and Wasim are said to be absconding.